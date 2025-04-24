Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Rush Street Interactive worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,634,021.50. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 561,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,681.60. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,281 shares of company stock worth $8,811,577. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

