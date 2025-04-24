Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 192.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

MYR Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.