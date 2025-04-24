Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ATMU stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.