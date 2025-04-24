Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $2,431,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,942,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

