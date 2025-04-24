Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPR

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 195.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 962,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 637,110 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 113,966.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4,207.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.