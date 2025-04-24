Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.
Several research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
SPR stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Featured Articles
