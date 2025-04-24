ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $214.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.03. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 6.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

