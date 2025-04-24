CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stake Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

CNMD opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

