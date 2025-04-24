First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $298,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $147,341,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $99,818,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,772.04 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,831.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,026.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,346.09.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

