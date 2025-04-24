Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

