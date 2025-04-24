Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 5,533 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $126.40 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

