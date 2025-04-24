Insider Buying: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Buys 16,165 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,153.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,217,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,035.67. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,533,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 8.46% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

