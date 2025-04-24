Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading 10.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) was up 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 11,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 134,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.