Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Dogwood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DWTX stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31. Dogwood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($6.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($4.80). Sell-side analysts predict that Dogwood Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DWTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.65% of Dogwood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

