Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.
Dogwood Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DWTX stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31. Dogwood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99.
Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($6.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($4.80). Sell-side analysts predict that Dogwood Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogwood Therapeutics
Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile
Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.
