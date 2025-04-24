Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $142,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

