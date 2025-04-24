Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $214.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $231.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of GTLS opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

