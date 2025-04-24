Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.28% of Beyond worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Beyond by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Beyond by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.09.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

