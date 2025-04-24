NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after buying an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $279,158,000 after buying an additional 840,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

SEA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

