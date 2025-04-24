Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,424 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.80% of Repay worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 626,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Repay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $429.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

