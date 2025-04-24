NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.01 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

