NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Copart by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 126,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

