NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NRG opened at $102.08 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

