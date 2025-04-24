Jump Financial LLC Acquires 19,196 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.20% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,665.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

