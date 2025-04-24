Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

