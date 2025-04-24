Jump Financial LLC Sells 35,098 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,098 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IP opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

