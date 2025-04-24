Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,036 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $800.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

