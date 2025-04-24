NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.55 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.