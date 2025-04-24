Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $65.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.37.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.