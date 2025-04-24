Walleye Capital LLC Takes $499,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,058,000 after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,833,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,638,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $3,087,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,440.50. This represents a 43.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

