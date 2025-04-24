XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,682,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,373,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

