JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VET. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of VET opened at C$8.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.69. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.29 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.