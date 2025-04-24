TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TKO opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.71 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 105,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,015.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,493,712. This represents a 9.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.18 per share, with a total value of $13,668,864.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,347,034 shares in the company, valued at $206,338,668.12. This trade represents a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,450,408 shares of company stock valued at $235,880,966 over the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.