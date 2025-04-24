Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

About Altius Minerals

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.60 and a 12 month high of C$29.03.

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

