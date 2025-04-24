Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform Rating

William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

NYSE VMI opened at $286.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

