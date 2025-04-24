UBS Group Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$17.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.44.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 5.9 %

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.79 and a 1-year high of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.