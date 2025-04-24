XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 30.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 2.1 %

CGBD stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

