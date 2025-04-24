Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $704.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $289,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,087.64. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $312,696.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,527.66. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,675 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

