Mariner LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 960,577 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

