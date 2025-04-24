Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,681,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,680,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,306,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $137,958,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $98,785,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FLUT opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.14 and a 200-day moving average of $252.69.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

