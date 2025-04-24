Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after buying an additional 1,630,307 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $15,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $10,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 306,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camping World by 611.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 251,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.