XTX Topco Ltd Invests $333,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

