Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,809 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TERN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TERN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.13.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

