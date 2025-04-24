TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $314.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

