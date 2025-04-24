Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lifted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after buying an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,748,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,541,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

