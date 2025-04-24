TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 753 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,010 shares during the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,333,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.