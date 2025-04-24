State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

