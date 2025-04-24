Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,592 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.