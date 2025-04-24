Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.88.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $337.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day moving average of $358.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.