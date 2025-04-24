State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 13,964 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 238,913 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $2,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

