State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Buys 1,651 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Targa Resources by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $172.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average is $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $110.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

