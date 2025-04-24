iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.72 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 11302644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

